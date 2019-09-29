Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-321-0495
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT JAMRISKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT G. "JAMMER" JAMRISKA Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT G. "JAMMER" JAMRISKA Sr. Obituary
JAMRISKA, SR. ROBERT G. "JAMMER"

After a long illness, passed on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at age 79. He was the son of the late Paul and Winifred Jamriska; beloved husband of the late Lynne (Love); loving father of Bobbi Lynn and Robert, Jr. "JJ"; dear brother of David (Gizi), Carol Glover, Andrea (Gil) Wagner, Bob Arkus and the late Paul "Butch," George, William "Fuzzy," James "Jimbo," Margaret Arkus, John and Joan Sapovchak; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Jammer lived a full life with many passions including: Vintage car collection, antiques dealing, business ownership, playing drums, deejaying events, and spending time with his friends. "Freedom's just another word for nothing left to lose." Visitation Monday 2-8 p.m. at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 920 Cedar Ave. (AGH). Donations to Bethany Hospice.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now