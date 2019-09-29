|
|
JAMRISKA, SR. ROBERT G. "JAMMER"
After a long illness, passed on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at age 79. He was the son of the late Paul and Winifred Jamriska; beloved husband of the late Lynne (Love); loving father of Bobbi Lynn and Robert, Jr. "JJ"; dear brother of David (Gizi), Carol Glover, Andrea (Gil) Wagner, Bob Arkus and the late Paul "Butch," George, William "Fuzzy," James "Jimbo," Margaret Arkus, John and Joan Sapovchak; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Jammer lived a full life with many passions including: Vintage car collection, antiques dealing, business ownership, playing drums, deejaying events, and spending time with his friends. "Freedom's just another word for nothing left to lose." Visitation Monday 2-8 p.m. at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 920 Cedar Ave. (AGH). Donations to Bethany Hospice.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019