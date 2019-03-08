|
LOGUE ROBERT G.
Age 76, on Monday, March 4, 2019, of Baldwin. Husband of Stephanie (Dubinshak) Logue; father of Christine (Chris Ruffner) Logue; grandfather of Brooke and Jason Ruffner; son of the late Cyril and Elizabeth Logue; brother of John Logue, Ann Logue, and the late Patsy Jones. No Visitations. Arrangements entrusted to BORON FUNERAL HOME INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Please meet in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Albert the Great Church on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. for his Mass of Christian Burial. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Holy Apostles Parish or the . www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019