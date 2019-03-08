Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT LOGUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT G. LOGUE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT G. LOGUE Obituary
LOGUE ROBERT G.

Age 76, on Monday, March 4, 2019, of Baldwin. Husband of Stephanie (Dubinshak) Logue; father of Christine (Chris Ruffner) Logue; grandfather of Brooke and Jason Ruffner; son of the late Cyril and Elizabeth Logue; brother of John Logue, Ann Logue, and the late Patsy Jones. No Visitations. Arrangements entrusted to BORON FUNERAL HOME INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Please meet in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Albert the Great Church on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. for his Mass of Christian Burial. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Holy Apostles Parish or the . www.BoronFuneralHome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now