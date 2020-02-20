Home

REV. ROBERT G. "BOBBY" REED Jr.

REV. ROBERT G. "BOBBY" REED Jr. Obituary
REED, JR. REV. ROBERT G. "BOBBY"

Age 70, of the Hill District, departed this life on February 16, 2020. Son of the late Robert G. Reed, Sr. and Delores Greene. Father of the late Robert Terry Lee McCullough and Ahmad Jamal Cleveland. Brother of Joel Harrington (Donna), Darian "DJ" Reed and the late Lewis "Poncho" Harrington and Marc Reed; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, his church family and friends. Visitation on Friday, February 21, 2020 from  4 – 8 p.m. in the Calvary Baptist Church, 2629 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219 where Funeral  Service  will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020  at 11 a.m.  Interment Allegheny Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
