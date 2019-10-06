Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-776-6610
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT SMIDL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT G. SMIDL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT G. SMIDL Obituary
SMIDL ROBERT G.

Robert G. Smidl, age 81, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Born December 10, 1937 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late James Smidl and Mary Oberle Smidl. He was married to the late Donna G. Dillard Smidl. He is survived by his children, Ruth M. Glass (loving companion, Frank Gould), Robert J. (Doris) Smidl, and Donna A. Brown; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his son, Edmond J. Smidl; and his siblings, Ann Bulsok, James Smidl and Marian Doyle. Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Richard Roman Catholic Church, 3841 Dickey Rd, Gibsonia, PA 15044. Robert will be laid to rest at Holy Savior Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now