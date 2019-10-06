|
SMIDL ROBERT G.
Robert G. Smidl, age 81, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Born December 10, 1937 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late James Smidl and Mary Oberle Smidl. He was married to the late Donna G. Dillard Smidl. He is survived by his children, Ruth M. Glass (loving companion, Frank Gould), Robert J. (Doris) Smidl, and Donna A. Brown; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his son, Edmond J. Smidl; and his siblings, Ann Bulsok, James Smidl and Marian Doyle. Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Richard Roman Catholic Church, 3841 Dickey Rd, Gibsonia, PA 15044. Robert will be laid to rest at Holy Savior Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019