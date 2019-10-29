|
|
WILLIAMS, SR. ROBERT G.
Of Level Green, Penn Twp., age 69, died on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Theresa (Nellis) for 38 years; loving father of Eric Graham of Elizabeth, Robert G. (Lisa) Williams, Jr. of North Huntingdon, Daniel Graham of Penn Hills, Michele (Lloyd) Rickard of Trafford and Douglas (Lisa) Williams of NC; Rob is also survived by ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Craig. Rob was a 1968 graduate of North Braddock Scott High School. Before retirement, he was employed for 39 1/2 years in the transportation department of U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock. Rob also was a volunteer fireman and served as Fire Chief with the former North Braddock Fire Department #3. He was regarded by his family as their unofficial tour guide during their dozen family Disney trips. Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 700 Linden Ave., East Pittsburgh (412-824-8800) where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. Rob will be laid to rest in Penn Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019