Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
415 Pennsylvania Ave
Oakmont, PA
ROBERT GEORGE WILLIAMS


1920 - 2019
ROBERT GEORGE WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS ROBERT GEORGE

On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, George, 99, of Oakmont died at UPMC Shadyside Hospital Pittsburgh. Born April 11, 1920, in Natrona Heights to the late Robert and Hazel George Williams. Beloved husband of the late Marian (Schwab) Williams; dear father of Barbara A. Williams and Beth Williams; brother of Jane (late Gene) Hasson and the late Frank (late Marietta) Williams. George was a longtime member of Oakmont Presbyterian Church. He served in the United States Army during WWII. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed music and loved to dance with his wife Marian to Big Band sounds. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, and always enjoyed engaging in good conversation. Friends and relatives are invited to a memorial visitation Friday from 2-8 p.m. at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A memorial service will be held at Oakmont Presbyterian Church Saturday August 31, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., 415 Pennsylvania Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Memorials may be made to the church or Oakmont Carnegie Library, Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont, PA 15139.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
