COLCLASER, JR. DR. ROBERT GERALD Dr. Robert Gerald "Jerry" Colclaser, Jr., died peacefully in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg, on March 4, 2020, at the age of 86. He was born September 21, 1933, in Wilkinsburg, the elder son of the late Robert G. Colclaser and Hazel M. (Thompson) Colclaser. Jerry was a longtime resident of the Delmont area. Having grown up in Wilmerding and Turtle Creek, he moved with his parents to Cincinnati, OH, where he graduated from Walnut Hills High School in 1951 and from the University of Cincinnati in 1956 with a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering. He later was awarded his Doctor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. After a distinguished career as an electrical engineer with Westinghouse Electric Corporation, he became Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh, Chairman of Electrical Engineering and Associate Dean for Research in Electrical Engineering. He was a life fellow of IEEE, authored numerous journal publications and technical reports, and was awarded twenty-one patents for his inventions pertaining to electrical power generation and distribution. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his late wife, Nancy J. (Sease) Colclaser. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Helen A. (Heinrich) Colclaser; his children, Jan M. Hanks (Dale), of Export, Robert G. Colclaser III (Alison), of Bolton, MA, and Linda S. Parshook (Bruce), of Sarver; his stepchildren, Michael M. Heck (Debbie), of Carlsbad, CA, Matthew J. Heck (Theresa), of Pittsburgh, and Michele M. Heck, of Manville, Rl; and his brother, Dr. Roy A. Colclaser (Judi) of Albuquerque, NM. He will also be missed by his five beloved grandchildren, Jessica Nicklos, Alexis Parshook, Nikolas Parshook, Lara De La Vega and Chase Heck. Jerry enjoyed many hobbies and activities. Through the years, he played softball, basketball, table tennis and in later life was an avid golfer. He played the french horn, rang handbells and sang tenor in the church choir. He loved collecting Lionel trains and Gilbert Erector sets. Jerry also loved being a magician. Known as "The Amazing Rezalklok", he entertained many civic organizations and delighted children with his magic for twenty-six years at the Delmont Public Library. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Salem Lutheran Church, 301 E. Pittsburgh St., Delmont. Private inurnment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Delmont Public Library, 77 Greensburg Street, Delmont, PA 15626. Please write "R. Colclaser" on check memo line. VAIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.



