GIELAROWSKI, SR. ROBERT "BOB" "GILLY"
Elevator extraordinaire, Bob Gielarowski, age 61, passed away at home with his family by his side on September 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Donna (Chermer) and his two children, Jamie (Mark) Hermann and Rob Gielarowski (Colleen and Gavin). Best dziadzia ever to Madison, Aubrey, and Brody; son of the late Henry and Stella Gielarowski; loving brother to Debbie Zandona, Ron Gielarowski, Frank (Marilyn) Gielarowski, and Diana (Joe) Frick; son-in-law to Donna Custer; brother-in-law to Craig (Debbie) Chermer, Doug (Linda) Chermer, Celeste (Tom) Fodor, and Mark (Jen) Chermer. Also survived and loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Bob had two main loves in his life. His first love was his family and his second was the elevator union (IUEC Local 6). In 1989, Bob started his career as an elevator mechanic in Washington D.C. I.U.E.C. Local 10. Then transferred in 1992 to Pittsburgh I.U.E.C. Local 6. He was very proud of his work as I.U.E.C. Local 6 President, Business Rep./ Secretary Treasurer, and elevator mechanic. Bob also enjoyed hunting and golfing. Most of all, Bob loved his family. He enjoyed family vacations and spending time with his family. Bob's grandchildren were the light of his life. He will be truly missed by all. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Wednesday 6-9 p.m. and Thursday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church. Entombment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019