GIRDANO ROBERT "BOB"

A longtime resident of Penn Hills, age 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 26, 2019. Bob was the beloved husband of the late Dorina (Santucci) Girdano for 64 years; loving father of Vincent (Janet) Girdano, the late Robert (surviving spouse Cynthia) Girdano, and Cara (surviving spouse Ronald) Marney; proud grandfather of seven grandchildren and the late Second Lieutenant Michael Girdano; and three great-grandchildren; brother of Anthony Girdano, John Girdano, and Mary Benzinger. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Margaret Girdano; and sisters, Margaret Hammill, Trinky Lauer, and Dorothy Micelli. Known as Bob to his friends and Pap to his grand and great-grandchildren, he loved fishing, hunting, playing cards, reading, and tending to his garden. Family and friends will be received on Friday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. 412-828-6565. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Bob on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Gerard Majella Church. Interment to follow in Plum Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to: www.englishfuneralhome.com.