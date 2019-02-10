|
GOETTLER ROBERT "BOB", SR.
Age 72, unexpectedly on Thursday, February 7, 2019, of Baldwin. Loving husband of Jerri (Dady) Goettler; father of Robert Goettler Jr., John J. (Kelly) Goettler, Jill A. Davis, Paula A. (Robert) Christian, and Lorie A. Goettler; also survived by 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Visitations Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m, at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob can be made to Baldwin # 1 Fire Department.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019