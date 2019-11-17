Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
A lifelong resident of Munhall, died peacefully on November 10, 2019, age 67. He was the son of the late Frank and Dorothy Gorda; and is survived by sister, Janet; cousins, and friends. In his youth, Bob worked for US Steel and graduated from Bishop Boyle High School, CCAC South, and Robert Morris College. He was an animal lover, so it is requested that memorial donations be made to White Oak Animal Safe Haven, Inc., 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131. Special thanks is sent to the staff of Riverside Care Center in McKeesport. There was no viewing. Services have been entrusted to the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019
