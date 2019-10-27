Home

Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
ROBERT GORMLEY Jr.

ROBERT GORMLEY Jr. Obituary
GORMLEY, JR. ROBERT

Age 52, of Greenfield. Passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Robert Sr. and Ethelrita "Peanuts" Gormley. Survived by his loving life partner, Bonnie Hutchison; his son, Robert "Bo" Gormley III; his loving siblings, Ellie (Mike) Balego, Mary Jo "Mimi" Yelenic and Scott (Renee) Gormley. Bob is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Arrangements entrusted to the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
