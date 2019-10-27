|
|
GORMLEY, JR. ROBERT
Age 52, of Greenfield. Passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Robert Sr. and Ethelrita "Peanuts" Gormley. Survived by his loving life partner, Bonnie Hutchison; his son, Robert "Bo" Gormley III; his loving siblings, Ellie (Mike) Balego, Mary Jo "Mimi" Yelenic and Scott (Renee) Gormley. Bob is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Arrangements entrusted to the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019