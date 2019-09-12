Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mars United Presbyterian Church
232 Crowe Ave
Mars, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mars United Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT COX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT GRANT "BOB" COX


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT GRANT "BOB" COX Obituary
COX ROBERT "BOB" GRANT

Of Mars, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, after living with cancer for 16 years. He was born in Holidays Cove, WV on November 17, 1938, as the only son of the late J. Frederick and Emma (Hall) Cox. He graduated from Mars High School in 1956 and served in the US Air Force, stationed in North Africa and subsequently completed his electrician apprenticeship. He was an active member of the Mars United Presbyterian Church, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 425, The John E. Mair Masonic Lodge No. 729, the Osiris Shriners, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 499, and the Sunny Majors Travelaires Camping Club. He and his wife founded the Mars Area Soccer Club in 1986, serving as the first president and certified referee. As a lifelong RVer, he and his wife enjoyed traveling to the 48 continental United States, eight Canadian Providences, and six Mexican States. In addition, they traveled to Alaska and Hawaii, the majority of Western and Central Europe, Russia, Central America, Eastern and Western Caribbean, and celebrated his 80th birthday in Japan. Husband of Susan (Clare Craig) Cox; father of Dr. Michael (Dr. Charity Scripture) Cox and Mr. Steven (Carla Butler) Cox; grandfather of Turner, Annabelle, and Miriam; brother of Barbara Cox and brother-in-law of Dr. Mary Ann Craig; uncle of Kevin Schuler and Kristine Schuler. He was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Schuler; and brother-in-law, Ovel Schuler. Friends will be received at the Mars United Presbyterian Church, 232 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. The family requests that those attending wear red in honor of Bob. Memorials to Mars U.P. Church, P.O. Box 805, Mars, PA 16046. Arrangements are under the direction of the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now