COX ROBERT "BOB" GRANT
Of Mars, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, after living with cancer for 16 years. He was born in Holidays Cove, WV on November 17, 1938, as the only son of the late J. Frederick and Emma (Hall) Cox. He graduated from Mars High School in 1956 and served in the US Air Force, stationed in North Africa and subsequently completed his electrician apprenticeship. He was an active member of the Mars United Presbyterian Church, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 425, The John E. Mair Masonic Lodge No. 729, the Osiris Shriners, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 499, and the Sunny Majors Travelaires Camping Club. He and his wife founded the Mars Area Soccer Club in 1986, serving as the first president and certified referee. As a lifelong RVer, he and his wife enjoyed traveling to the 48 continental United States, eight Canadian Providences, and six Mexican States. In addition, they traveled to Alaska and Hawaii, the majority of Western and Central Europe, Russia, Central America, Eastern and Western Caribbean, and celebrated his 80th birthday in Japan. Husband of Susan (Clare Craig) Cox; father of Dr. Michael (Dr. Charity Scripture) Cox and Mr. Steven (Carla Butler) Cox; grandfather of Turner, Annabelle, and Miriam; brother of Barbara Cox and brother-in-law of Dr. Mary Ann Craig; uncle of Kevin Schuler and Kristine Schuler. He was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Schuler; and brother-in-law, Ovel Schuler. Friends will be received at the Mars United Presbyterian Church, 232 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. The family requests that those attending wear red in honor of Bob. Memorials to Mars U.P. Church, P.O. Box 805, Mars, PA 16046. Arrangements are under the direction of the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019