GUIDISH ROBERT "BOB"

Age 59, of South Park, passed away on February 18, 2019 after his courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 35 years to Patti (Perlick); adored father of Tyler, Samantha and Spencer; brother of Tom (MaryAnn) and Patty; preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Jeanette (Beck) Guidish. Bob was an amazing husband, father, and friend, well liked by all who met him. His smile and easy going demeanor made strangers instantly feel like friends. Bob was charismatic, funny, and always the life of the party. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, including Steeler tailgates and frequent getaways trips. Bob enjoyed a long term sales career in the chocolate industry, where he earned the title of National Sales MVP along with the nickname "Chocolate Bob". He spent time traveling the world and truly living life to the fullest. Bob will be missed by many. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227 on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2-8 p.m., where a blessing service will be held on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Richard Bloch Foundation at Blochcancer.org, a cancer organization that helps to find hope for patients and families. Please send condolences to:

