Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
ROBERT H. BLOSNICK Obituary
BLOSNICK ROBERT H.

Age 77, of Imperial, PA, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. A son of the late M. Le Anna and Herman Blosnick; beloved husband of Karen (Kovach) Blosnick; beloved father of Steven Blosnick and wife, Rachel and Frank Blosnick and wife, Tracey; cherished grandfather of Patrick and Addison Blosnick; brother of Steven Udodow and wife, Nancy and the late Richard Blosnick; brother-in-law of Sophia Valerius and husband, Chuck. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Road, N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA 724-695-7332 on Friday, July 5, 2019 between the hours of 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a Blessing Service will take place Saturday, 10:30 a.m. followed by burial in Forest Lawn Gardens. It was respectfully requested, memorial donations be sent to to Chatham Center, 112 Washington Place Ste 1520, Pgh., PA 15219.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019
