DARKWOOD ROBERT H.
Age 45, of Carnegie, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 12, 2019. Beloved son of Robert A. Darkwood and the late Shannon Darkwood; loving brother of Kelly (Donald) Voke and Craig Darkwood; proud uncle of Kaylea and Carter Voke. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park, where funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment private. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019