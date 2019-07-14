Home

Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
ROBERT H. DARKWOOD

ROBERT H. DARKWOOD Obituary
DARKWOOD ROBERT H.

Age 45, of Carnegie, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 12, 2019. Beloved son of Robert A. Darkwood and the late Shannon Darkwood; loving brother of Kelly (Donald) Voke and Craig Darkwood; proud uncle of Kaylea and Carter Voke. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park, where funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment private. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
