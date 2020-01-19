|
|
HEASLEY, III ROBERT H.
Robert H. Heasley, III, 72, a life-long resident of Sewickley, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital. Born in Sewickley on November 11, 1947, he was one of five to the late Patricia (Moran) and Robert H. Heasley, Jr. On August 9, 2018, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (McCartney) Heasley. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter Heather and his sister, Margaret Mindell. Robert is survived by his son, Robby Heasley; brother, William H. Heasley (Lois Kolarik) and sisters, Maxine H. Fox (Richard) and Mary Elizabeth "Betsey" Sisko (Joseph); brother-in-law, David Mindell; also 12 loving nieces and nephews. Robert graduated from Avalon High School and University of Pittsburgh and was a retired statistician from U.S. Steel. He was the Treasurer for Sewickley Senior Men's Club, a member of Mensa and Pittsburgh Bridge Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing bridge, completing crossword puzzles and puzzles that challenged his mind. He loved trips to Myrtle Beach with family as well as enjoyed playing cards. Visitation Monday 2-4, 6-8 at COPELAND'S SEWICKLEY, 702 Beaver St. where service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in his name to Sewickley Library, Thorn St., Sewickley, PA 15143.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020