ROBERT H. HOLLENBACH


1943 - 2019
Age 76, of Baldwin, peacefully embarked on his next adventure on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Patricia (Barkley) Hollenbach; adored dad of Robert Hollenbach, Stephanie (Mark) Russell and Daniel Hollenbach; cherished PapPap of  Matthew, Tyler, Evan, Charlotte and Joseph.  Robert is also survived by his two sisters, Judith and Dona; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Juanita Hollenbach; and his brother, Wilbur. Bob had a passion for cars, including the classics. He enjoyed tinkering with his '57 Packard. Bob loved his family and will be deeply missed by all. Services are Private and under the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
