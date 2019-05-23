KIRST ROBERT H.

Age 61, of Somerset, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 at UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born February 14, 1958 in Sewickley Valley Hospital, Sewickley, PA. He is the son of the late Joseph D. and Jean "Sis" (Kurtz) Kirst II of Sewickley and Somerset PA. He is survived by his biological daughter, Nichole M. Sheets of Plum, PA, and grandchildren Julia and Jeremy of Pittsburgh, and the love of his life Ruth E. Brown and her children Jennifer and Jessica, and their families. Bob attended Sewickley Academy to ninth grade and moved to the family farm in Turkeyfoot Twp., Somerset County, prior to graduation. There he learned to muck barns, drive tractor, hunt and fish. Always searching for new experiences, Bob would enroll at various colleges around the country, only to become bored with formal academics and would eventually move on to become a roadie cowboy, day worker, and music lover. In 1983, Bob, mother Sis and father Joe resurrected a small manufacturing company in Somerset PA, Global/SFC Valve, which eventually grew from the three originating founders to over 50 skilled manufacturers of US navy valves and fittings for use in submarines and aircraft carriers. In 2008, Bob purchased a small company in the Seattle area that manufactured similar products to similar customers. This exciting work opened a new world which led to great friendships, technology integration and the ability to pass strong work ethics to future generations of shipbuilders. Bob operated Global with such dedication and skill that Global/SFC received many awards and commendations, including Defense Logistics Agency Quality System Qualification Awards, the Marine Machinery Association "Jack Barney Award", U.S. Small Business Administration Award for Excellence, and many appreciation letters from Northrop Grumman. Bob loved the Somerset Community and was a great supporter of its economic development and of its youth. Bob and family would like to thank the wonderful Doctors and Nurses at UPMC East who cared for him during his illness. Friends received 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the HAUGER-ZEIGLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Somerset, where a service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday with Reverend Chase Hill officiating. Interment Sewickley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Somerset, Inc., 130 N. Center Ave., Somerset, PA 15501 to help revitalize the town that Bob loved so much. www.haugerzeigler.com