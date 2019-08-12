Home

Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
ROBERT H. LEWIS

ROBERT H. LEWIS Obituary
LEWIS ROBERT H.

Age 87, passed away on August 11, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on May 5, 1932. Beloved son to the late Harry and Sophie Leszczynski; loving husband of 66 years to Dona Lewis; caring father to Kevin (Cynthia) Lewis, Keith (Nina) Lewis and Kim (Trace) Campbell; proud grandfather to Bryan Balanti, Krystle Lewis and Dana (Jim) Adams; brother-in-law to Wayne (Geraldine) Stein; also survived by one sister-in-law, Judith Stein. Preceded in death by Dale Stein, William (Lois) McElvenny and daughter-in-law, Babette Lewis. Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Wendelin's Parish. Sign the online register book at Cieslaktatko.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
