LEWIS ROBERT H.
Age 87, passed away on August 11, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on May 5, 1932. Beloved son to the late Harry and Sophie Leszczynski; loving husband of 66 years to Dona Lewis; caring father to Kevin (Cynthia) Lewis, Keith (Nina) Lewis and Kim (Trace) Campbell; proud grandfather to Bryan Balanti, Krystle Lewis and Dana (Jim) Adams; brother-in-law to Wayne (Geraldine) Stein; also survived by one sister-in-law, Judith Stein. Preceded in death by Dale Stein, William (Lois) McElvenny and daughter-in-law, Babette Lewis. Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Wendelin's Parish. Sign the online register book at Cieslaktatko.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019