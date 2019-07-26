Home

ROBERT H. "BOB" OLSON

ROBERT H. "BOB" OLSON Obituary
OLSON ROBERT H. "BOB"

Age 79, a lifelong resident of Crescent Twp., passed peacefully surrounded by the love of his family, on Thursday Morning, July 25, 2019. He was born in Sewickley on December 12, 1939, one of three children to the late Floyd Jordan and Grace Amanda (Putt) Olson. Beloved and cherished father of Roberta "Bobbie" and her husband, Robert "Bob" Furgiuele; well-loved grandfather of Michelle Hajtol (Ethan LaGrange); devoted great-grandfather of Kara and Christopher; loving brother of Patricia (Jeffrey) Bobro and the late Ronald Olson. For 30 years, Bob worked for Economy Metals in Baden as a burner, retiring in January of 2002. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a PFC in Germany from 1963-1965. Bob loved his family, yard work and sports especially Nascar, the Steelers and the Penguins. Family was always number one for him. His love grew greater with each family member. He loved his daughter and son-in-law, cherished his granddaughter but, Bob's heart melted when he met his adored great-grandchildren, Kara and Christopher. Please join us as we celebrate this loving man's life, Saturday, 2-4, 6-8 and service on Sunday at 10 a.m. at COPELAND'S Moon Township, 981 Brodhead Rd.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019
