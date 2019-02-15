Home

John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-8116
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Parish Church
More Obituaries for ROBERT ROZBORIL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT H. (ROZ) ROZBORIL

ROBERT H. (ROZ) ROZBORIL Obituary
ROZBORIL ROBERT H. (ROZ)

On Wednesday, February 13, 2019 formerly of Hazelwood at the age of 77, Robert fell asleep in the arms of Jesus while surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Carol. Son of the late Henry and Catherine Rozboril, brother of the late Francis Rozboril, brother-in-law of Theresa (Joe) Moffa, Maryann Zilko, Charlene Iannaccio Hull and the late Jack Iannaccio. Father of Gabrielle (Bob) Perrino-Williams, Jennifer Perrino, Nicole (Mark) O'Donnell, Gary and Timothy Lane. Loving Grandfather of Randy (Stephanie), Krista, Bobby, Jeffrey, Joey, Jenna, Alysha, Savanna, Jess and Gary Michael. Great-grandfather of Ava. Uncle of Linda (Michael). He will surely be missed by his many friends. Lifelong member of St. Stephen Parish, formerly employed at the Civic Arena and CCAC-South. Mr. Rozboril was known for the times he cherished with his pet, Muffin. Friends received at the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Patrick Vereb, FD, 5106 Second Avenue, 15207, 412-521-8116, Saturday 6 to 8 p.m., and Sunday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Stephen Parish Church at Monday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
