WAGNER ROBERT H.
Robert, 91, of Oakdale, North Fayette Township, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital. He was born June 14, 1928, in Carnegie, a son of the late Gilbert J. and Bertha S. Wege. Mr. Wagner was employed for 35 years at the Calgon Carbon Plant, retiring in 1990 and was a US Army veteran. He enjoyed flower gardening, camping with friends, grass cutting and mall walking. He belonged to a Civil War Round Table. Surviving are his wife of over 65 years, Patricia J. Smith Wagner of Oakdale; children, Kathleen A. (Robert) Runge of Massachusetts, Barbara S. (Mark) Dragan of Oakdale; grandchildren, Amy Krupsky, Michael Lockhart, Devin Dragan, Sean Runge; great-grandchild, Michael Lockhart and daughter-in-law, Gloria Wagner of McDonald. He was preceded in death by his son, Donald R. Wagner and his brother, Gilbert J. Wagner, Jr. Friends will be received Wednesday 2-6 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. AND CREMATORY, 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800) where funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneral service.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020