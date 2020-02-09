Home

Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
5000 Noblestown Rd
Oakdale, PA 15071
(724) 693-2800
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
ROBERT H. WAGNER


1928 - 2020
ROBERT H. WAGNER Obituary
WAGNER ROBERT H.

Robert, 91, of Oakdale, North Fayette Township, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital. He was born June 14, 1928, in Carnegie, a son of the late Gilbert J. and Bertha S. Wege. Mr. Wagner was employed for 35 years at the Calgon Carbon Plant, retiring in 1990 and was a US Army veteran. He enjoyed flower gardening, camping with friends, grass cutting and mall walking. He belonged to a Civil War Round Table. Surviving are his wife of over 65 years, Patricia J. Smith Wagner of Oakdale; children, Kathleen A. (Robert) Runge of Massachusetts, Barbara S. (Mark) Dragan of Oakdale; grandchildren, Amy Krupsky, Michael Lockhart, Devin Dragan, Sean Runge; great-grandchild, Michael Lockhart and daughter-in-law, Gloria Wagner of McDonald. He was preceded in death by his son, Donald R. Wagner and his brother, Gilbert J. Wagner, Jr. Friends will be received Wednesday 2-6 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. AND CREMATORY, 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800) where funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneral service.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
