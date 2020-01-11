Home

Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Robert H. Weaver of Overbrook, age 64. Robert lost his battle with Stage 4 lung cancer on December 10, 2019, while in Hospice at Jefferson Hospital. Son of the late Eleanor and Ralph Weaver of Mt. Oliver, Robert is survived by his sister, Pamela L. Weaver of Scott Township, Pennsylvania, and brother, Ralph W. Weaver (Cecilia) of Grand Junction, Colorado. Robert was a graduate of Carrick High School, and played the trumpet in the marching band. He graduated from Duquesne University in 1978 where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Music Education. Prior to becoming disabled due to a work-related injury, he was employed at MTS Sales & Service. After being diagnosed with lung cancer two years ago, Robert fought valiantly. Robert's courage throughout his battle, and his optimism shall be missed forever. Memorial services were private and arranged by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., Pittsburgh, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020
