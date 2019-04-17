Home

Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
Liturgy
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
200 St. Joseph Drive
Amherst, OH
More Obituaries for ROBERT YARSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT H. "BUBBA" YARSKY

Obituary

ROBERT H. "BUBBA" YARSKY Obituary
YARSKY ROBERT H. "BUBBA"

Age 79, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 27, 1939 in Pittsburgh.   Robert was raised in Pennsylvania,  graduating from Carrick High School. After marrying his wife Margaret, they lived in the Pittsburgh area.  His work transferred him to the Strongsville area where he lived for twenty years, since then he had made his home in Amherst. Robert proudly served in the United States Navy.  He was employed at the Halverson USA, retiring as a shop supervisor. He is survived by his children, Sharon (Mike) Sandoval, Yvonne (Harold) Stover, Bob (Laura) Yarsky and Michael (Tracy) Yarsky; his companion of nearly fourteen years, Patty Blackford;  his brothers, Jim and Ronald Yarsky; many nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of thirty-seven years, Margaret Yarsky (Ketter); his parents, Jacob and Margaret Yarsky (Nauman). Friends may call Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the HEMPEL FUNERAL HOME, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst.  A Liturgy of the Word Service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst.  Burial will be held at Strongsville Cemetery. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register:


www.hempelfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019
