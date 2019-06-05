Home

Caldwells Funeral Home
114 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110
412-466-9092
ROBERT "HAM" "HAM" MURPHY

ROBERT "HAM" "HAM" MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY ROBERT "HAM" "MR. HAM"

Age 94, of Duquesne, PA passed away peacefully on May 31st at home surrounded by loved ones. Friends will be received on Friday, June 7th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Celebration of Life services will be on Saturday, June 8th at 11 a.m.  Both will be held at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 17 Cochran St., Duquesne, PA 15110. Phone calls will be received at (412) 466-2297. Professional arr. entrusted to CALDWELL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019
