STEVENSON, ESQ. ROBERT HARRIS
Age 77, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020. Rob was the son of the late John R. "Jack" and Helen Jean Harris Stevenson of Charleroi PA. Rob graduated from Charleroi High School, 1960; Washington and Jefferson College, BA, 1964; George Washington University School of Law, 1968. He served on the Board of Trustees, W &J College; W & J Pre-law Advisory Committee; Board of Trustees, GW Law School; Executive Committee, GW Law School Board of Advisors; Board of Directors GW Law School Alumni Association; GW Law student mentor. Began his career at Anderson, Moreland & Bush, Pittsburgh law firm. Rose to General Counsel, Senior VP, at Union National Bank, then Integra Corp., National City (now PNC Bank); General Counsel, Denovus Corp. LLC. He is survived by two sisters, Nancy (the late Marvin) Greenberg, Chicago and Kay Stevenson (Joe) Minjock, Lititz, PA; two brothers, Mark (Lee Ann) Stevenson, Charleroi, PA and J. Richard "Rick" Stevenson, Charleroi, PA; was a loving, devoted, fun uncle, adored by nieces, nephews (and great-nieces and nephews) Mark (Kali) Stevenson, Kristen Stevenson, Larissa Lilly, Zachary (Nina) Minjock, Armeda (Haven) Wojcik, Dallas Stevenson; best friend of 60 years Don (Arlene) Murray and life long friend Wayne (Jackie) Zanardelli. He is also survived by many cousins, friends and caregivers. Rob's love and generosity for family and friends was boundless. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211). A Celebration of Life Reception to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to or Three Rivers Hospice, Keep on Dreaming Program, 300 Oxford Drive, Unit 200, Monroeville, PA 15146. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.