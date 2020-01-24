Home

ROBERT HENRY GRAHAM Jr.

GRAHAM, JR. ROBERT HENRY

Age 67, of Whitehall, PA, on January 18, 2020 bravely ended the battle with C.L.L. Loving father and best friend to Bobby Graham (Colleen); beloved P-Pap to Kian and Keira Graham and Laurel Bristow; son of the late Robert and Ruth Graham. Survived by his sister, Linda Simcik (Steve) and nieces, Kristen and Barbara who he loved and appreciated.  Dear friend to Linda Flambard and Ryan Wrobleski. He was a selfless father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.  He loved his family, cars, skiing and the Steelers.  His humor, kindness, strong will, and love will be missed deeply by all.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
