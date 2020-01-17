Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
ROBERT HERBERT LYONS Obituary
LYONS ROBERT HERBERT

Peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Bob Lyons, age 90, of Sewickley, PA, formerly of Wexford, PA and Naples, FL. Adoring husband of the late Joan Forsythe Lyons. Loving father of Robert J. Lyons (Debbie) of Westlake, OH, Thomas M. Lyons (Janet) of Allison Park, PA and Jeffrey A. Lyons of Ross, PA. Loving grandfather to Melissa Martinis (Mario), Bethany Hoener (Greg) Jamie Guinn (Brad) Jacquie Demianczyk (Teddy) Thomas Lyons, Jr. (Jonathan) Jason Lyons (Diana) Shawn Lyons (Jaclyn) Courtney Lyons (Josh) and proud great-grandfather to Mia Martinis, Madden Martinis, Reagan Hoener, Annie Hoener, Gavin Guinn, Braden Guinn, Charlie Demianczyk, Gracie Demianczyk, Carter Lyons and Breckin Lyons. Bob was married to the love of his life "Joanie" for over 50 years before she passed in 2002. He worked for Alling and Cory Company for 38 years – retiring in 1986 after a rewarding career in the paper distribution business and moving to Naples, FL to enjoy life. He returned to Sewickley, PA in 2005 where he became involved in numerous activities and committees at Masonic Village in Sewickley, PA. His sons affectionately called him "Young Man" for most of his life as he had that energy that could light up a room with his smile and sense of humor. His childhood friend of 70 plus years, Herbert Zierenberg was by his side upon passing – he will be sorely missed by both family and friends. Family and friends are welcome Friday from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Beth Nelson. Burial will be private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
