MATCHETT ROBERT H.I.
Age 78, of Findlay Twp., Imperial, PA, at his residence on Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020. A son of the late Byron and Marjorie (Dunn) Matchett; beloved husband of Cynthia (Burchfield) Matchett; beloved father of Brenda (Bob) Matalik, Stacy (Mike) Morra, Robin (Dave) Terle and Brian (Chery) Hardwick; brother of Bessie Spear and the late Freda Donley, Louella Lynch, William Matchett, Juanita Husband, Joann Hinche; cherished grandfather of Jessica Young, Brittany Cook, Alyssa Tokarski, Nick Matalik, Daniel Terle, Dominic Morra, Paul Terrell, and Logan Heinl; adored great-grandfather of Luke, Lily, Max, Colton and Lana. Bob was one of the original founders of the Hanover Twp. Volunteer Fire Department which was started in 1962. A member of the Richard Vaux Lodge #454, F & A. M., and a former dispatcher for Ace Doran and Wiggle Trucking Companies. Memorial donations may be sent to Valley Church, 237 Main St. Imperial, PA 15126 or Richard Vaux Lodge # 454, 896 Stuebenville Pike, Burgettstown, PA 15021. All arrangements are private and entrusted to HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332.