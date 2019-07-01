|
HOUCK ROBERT "BOB"
Age 63, of West View, passed on Friday June 28, 2019. Beloved son of Lois and Robert Houck; father to Sarah Snyder (Zack Snyder), Robert (Shellie Houck) and Michael Houck; grandfather to Grace and Max Snyder; brother to David Houck (Donna Houck). Bob was proudly a Master Plumber and School Bus Driver. Bob will be remembered for his love of Christmas, local sports, fishing, bowling and his extremely personable nature. Friends and relatives will be received Wednesday July 3rd from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, 388 Center Ave., Pgh., PA 15229. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the . Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 1, 2019