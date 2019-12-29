|
|
MILLER ROBERT I.
Peacefully at home in Penn Hills, on Friday, December 27, 2019, age 90. Born on July 2, 1929, in Boyertown, PA to William Foll Miller and Florence Richard Miller. Graduated from Boyertown High School in 1947 and was Class Salutatorian. Completed a BS in Chemical Engineering in 1952 at The Pennsylvania State University where he belonged to several honors societies (Tau Beta Pi, Phi Eta Sigma, Skull & Bones) and Alpha Chi Sigma fraternity. In 1965 he graduated with a Masters in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Pittsburgh. Robert was in the US Navy 1952-1955 and served as a Lieutenant on the USS Wrangell (AE-12), Ammunition Ship, as a Navigator, Legal Officer, Cryptographic Officer, Service US 6th fleet. Worked at Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory 1955-1991 in Engineering and Management positions, designing and testing nuclear reactors for the US Navy, and was awarded 6 Patent Disclosures. Penn Hills School Director 1965-1991 and a Director at Allegheny Intermediate Unit 1976-86, where he served as President 1984-1986. One of the founders of the Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund in 1982 and served as a PSDLAF Director 1982-1992. He was also a PTA life member, and served as a Director for PSBA Region 14, 1986-1988, was President of Pennsylvania School Boards Association in 1991, and a Director for Pennsylvania School Boards Association Insurance Trust, 1999-2012. Elected in 1971-73 as part of the team to draft the Penn Hills Home Rule Charter. Member of Westinghouse SURE (Service Uniting Retired Employees) from 1993 to 2019, and coordinator for the W-SURE Financial Roundtable, 1999 - 2013. Awarded the Westinghouse Charlie Ruch Service Award in 2013 and wrote an information column for seniors in the Westinghouse SURE bi-monthly newsletter from 1997 to 2019. Additionally, he designed and supervised the construction of his Penn Hills family residence in 1960. Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy Anderson Miller; his three children, Jeffrey, Craig, and Drue (Jet Townsend); and his sister, Betty Miller Sabo of Boyertown. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, FOREST HILLS CHAPEL, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and also on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Private interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts in Robert's memory to Westinghouse SURE, 641 Braddock Avenue, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, or www.westinghousesure.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019