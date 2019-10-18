|
|
FURST ROBERT IRVING
Born July 18, 1926, in Brooklyn, NY, Robert "Bob" Furst of Providence Point, Scott Township, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Bob was the son of the late Abraham and Sarah Furst; brother of Milton (Renee) Furst, the late Rafael Furst, and the brother-in-law of Abraham Ogman, the late Gertrude Ogman, the late Arlene Furst, and the late Herbert Fishman. He leaves Selma, his devoted wife of 67 years; two loving sons, Steven (Elizabeth) Furst, and Dr. Eric (Ann) Furst; and an adoring daughter, Nancy Furst. He also leaves two beautiful and loving granddaughters, Dr. Julie Furst and Dr. Nicole Furst, and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. A devotee of theater, Bob performed locally in Community Theater and local commercials. Bob and Selma regularly attended theater and concerts, and traveled extensively, visiting Europe, Israel, China, Japan, Hawaii, Tahiti, and cruising the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. Bob graduated from City College of New York with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and subsequently became a licensed Professional Engineer registered in New York State. He was employed by General Electric for 30 years, followed by Black & Veatch Engineers and Constructors for 14 years until retirement in 1996. Burial will be private, but friends will be welcome at the Furst apartment at Providence Point from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21st. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel, 1250 Bower Hill Rd., Mt. Lebanon or the Humane Society, Washington, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019