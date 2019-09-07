|
BACHNER ROBERT J.
Of Allegheny Twp., formerly of Franklin Park, on Thursday, September 5th, 2019. Loving father of Eric R. Bachner and the late Kristen Beth Bachner; son of the late John and Lois Bachner; beloved brother of John J. Bachner (the late Lynn) and Carol Bursic (Stephen). Friends received Monday, 2 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy. North Hills. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions to Humane Society
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019