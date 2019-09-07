Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
ROBERT J. BACHNER

ROBERT J. BACHNER Obituary
BACHNER ROBERT J.

Of Allegheny Twp., formerly of Franklin Park, on Thursday, September 5th, 2019. Loving father of Eric R. Bachner and the late Kristen Beth Bachner; son of the late John and Lois Bachner; beloved brother of John J. Bachner (the late Lynn) and Carol Bursic (Stephen). Friends received Monday, 2 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy. North Hills. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions to Humane Society

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019
