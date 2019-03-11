BELAVIC ROBERT J.

Of Rankin, age 80, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Bob was born on December 12, 1938, a son of the late Joseph and Helen (Mihaly) Belavic; beloved husband of Virginia H. (Harbay) Belavic for 47 years; loving father of Robert J Belavic, Jr. and Jennifer M. Belavic; brother of Marian (Edward W.) Harbay of Grosse Ile, MI. Bob was a 1956 graduate of Rankin High School and after serving in the Army Reserves, attended Robert Morris University. Bob retired as a Transportation Manager from the Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Co. and enjoyed rounds of golf and games of bowling. Friends are welcome on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m., at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Maurice Church, Forest Hills, on Thursday. Time will be announced later. Bob will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.