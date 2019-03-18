BERRY ROBERT J., JR.

Age 78, of Avalon, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Maxine for 53 years; loving father of Robert (Michelle), Patrick, and Tracey Shanko (Douglas); cherished grandfather of Charles and Isabella Berry, Daniel and Hannah Shanko; brother of Dawn and Richard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Gladys. Mr. Berry was a proud veteran who served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Family and friends are welcomed at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME., INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at the Church of the Assumption, Bellevue, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11 a.m.