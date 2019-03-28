Home

ROBERT J. BOYLE

ROBERT J. BOYLE Obituary
BOYLE ROBERT J.

Age 58, of Murrysville, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Terri (Foster) Boyle; father of Justin Boyle; brother of Tom Boyle and Carol Luffey (Norman); also survived by a niece and four nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marion Boyle. Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). A Blessing Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, in the funeral chapel. Interment following in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
