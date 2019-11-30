Home

POWERED BY

Services
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT CLEVENGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. CLEVENGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. CLEVENGER Obituary
CLEVENGER ROBERT J.

Age 60, of South Park, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Bob was born March 4, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was a graduate of Kennedy High School and City College in New York City. He worked as a lexicographer and editor. Bob is survived by his wife Amanda, daughter Maya, mother JoAnn Sponar Ferguson of Marion and sister Pamela (Curt) Moore of Cedar Rapids, IA. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Sunnyhill Unitarian Universalist Church in Mount Lebanon at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements handled by DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Library.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -