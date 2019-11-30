|
|
CLEVENGER ROBERT J.
Age 60, of South Park, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Bob was born March 4, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was a graduate of Kennedy High School and City College in New York City. He worked as a lexicographer and editor. Bob is survived by his wife Amanda, daughter Maya, mother JoAnn Sponar Ferguson of Marion and sister Pamela (Curt) Moore of Cedar Rapids, IA. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Sunnyhill Unitarian Universalist Church in Mount Lebanon at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements handled by DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Library.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019