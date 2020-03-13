CONWAY ROBERT J.
Age 68, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Michele Conway; dear father of Robert M. and Kevin C. Conway; brother of Mary Ann (Jim) Itts, Thomas W. (Pat) Conway, Jerome F. (Muriel) Conway and the late Charles (survived by Mary) Conway; also many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Family and friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. Funeral Prayer Monday, 10 a.m. Services will be held in Allegheny Center Alliance Church (Union Place Chapel) at 11 a.m. www.thomasjgmitherfh.com