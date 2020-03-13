ROBERT J. CONWAY (1951 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT J. CONWAY.
Service Information
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA
15203
(412)-431-1029
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Allegheny Center Alliance Church (Union Place Chapel)
Obituary
Send Flowers

CONWAY ROBERT J.

Age 68, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Michele Conway; dear father of Robert M. and Kevin C. Conway; brother of Mary Ann (Jim) Itts, Thomas W. (Pat) Conway, Jerome F. (Muriel) Conway and the late Charles (survived by Mary) Conway; also many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Family and friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. Funeral Prayer Monday, 10 a.m. Services will be held in Allegheny Center Alliance Church (Union Place Chapel) at 11 a.m. www.thomasjgmitherfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.