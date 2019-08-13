Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT CURRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. CURRIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. CURRIE Obituary
CURRIE ROBERT J.

Age 83, of Plum Boro, died peacefully Saturday, August 10, 2019, in UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born June 13, 1936, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late James Currie. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Velda P. Currie. Prior to retiring, Robert was employed as a purchasing agent in the steel industry. He was an Army veteran and a member of the Free and Accepted Masons. Robert will be greatly missed by his devoted son, Robert W. Currie, of Murrysville; and brothers, David Currie, of Slickville, and Bruce Currie, of Florida. He was the proud grandfather of Sean R. Currie and Shannon P. Currie. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Robert will be conducted at noon Thursday in the funeral home with the Reverend Tammy Falcsik of Luxor United Methodist Church officiating. Chapel committal services, full military honors accorded by VFW Post 33 Honor Guard, Greensburg, and entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Robert's memory may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please write "Robert J. Currie" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHomecom. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now