CURRIE ROBERT J.
Age 83, of Plum Boro, died peacefully Saturday, August 10, 2019, in UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born June 13, 1936, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late James Currie. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Velda P. Currie. Prior to retiring, Robert was employed as a purchasing agent in the steel industry. He was an Army veteran and a member of the Free and Accepted Masons. Robert will be greatly missed by his devoted son, Robert W. Currie, of Murrysville; and brothers, David Currie, of Slickville, and Bruce Currie, of Florida. He was the proud grandfather of Sean R. Currie and Shannon P. Currie. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Robert will be conducted at noon Thursday in the funeral home with the Reverend Tammy Falcsik of Luxor United Methodist Church officiating. Chapel committal services, full military honors accorded by VFW Post 33 Honor Guard, Greensburg, and entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Robert's memory may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please write "Robert J. Currie" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHomecom.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019