DEL DUCA ROBERT J. "BOB" "DEL"
Age 81, of Verona, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Janis (Boberg); father of Robert Del Duca, Jr., Doreen (the late Robert, Sr.) Jacobs and Deborah (Frank) Stevens; grandfather of Dana (Chris Cindric) Del Duca-Cindric, Robert (Ashley) Jacobs, Jr., Anthony Jacobs, Ryan Jacobs, Darby Del Duca and the late Robbie Del Duca; great-grandfather of Robert, III "Lil B", Allison, Zachery and Ben; brother of the late Donald (surviving, Jeanie) Del Duca and Barbara Smierciak; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bob was a US Military Veteran for 38 years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Voluntary Service (118V-A) 1010 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Friends and family will be received on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Rd.), in Penn Hills. Funeral prayers Tuesday 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. in St. Irenaeus Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020