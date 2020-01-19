Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:45 AM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Irenaeus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT DEL DUCA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. "DEL" "BOB" DEL DUCA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. "DEL" "BOB" DEL DUCA Obituary
DEL DUCA ROBERT J. "BOB" "DEL"

Age 81, of Verona, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Janis (Boberg); father of Robert Del Duca, Jr., Doreen (the late Robert, Sr.) Jacobs and Deborah (Frank) Stevens; grandfather of Dana (Chris Cindric) Del Duca-Cindric, Robert (Ashley) Jacobs, Jr., Anthony Jacobs, Ryan Jacobs, Darby Del Duca and the late Robbie Del Duca; great-grandfather of Robert, III "Lil B", Allison, Zachery and Ben; brother of the late Donald (surviving, Jeanie) Del Duca and Barbara Smierciak; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bob was a US Military Veteran for 38 years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Voluntary Service (118V-A) 1010 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Friends and family will be received on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Rd.), in Penn Hills. Funeral prayers Tuesday 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. in St. Irenaeus Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
Download Now