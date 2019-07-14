|
|
DiPAOLO ROBERT J.
Age 68, of New Stanton, PA, formerly of Oakland, on July 12, 2019. Husband of Mary DiPaolo; father of Patrick and Timothy DiPaolo; brother of John and Ronald DiPaolo, Susan Crissman, Marilyn DiPaolo, and Michelle Calabro. Friends received 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. Funeral Mass Tuesday Holy Cross R.C. Church, Youngwood. www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019