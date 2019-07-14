Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT DiPAOLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. DiPAOLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. DiPAOLO Obituary
DiPAOLO ROBERT J.

Age 68, of New Stanton, PA, formerly of Oakland, on July 12, 2019. Husband of Mary DiPaolo; father of Patrick and Timothy DiPaolo; brother of John and Ronald DiPaolo, Susan Crissman, Marilyn DiPaolo, and Michelle Calabro. Friends received 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. Funeral Mass Tuesday Holy Cross R.C. Church, Youngwood. www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now