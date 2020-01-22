Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT DRYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. DRYER Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. DRYER Sr. Obituary
DRYER, SR. ROBERT J.

Age 89, on Monday, January 20, 2020, of Baldwin Borough. Survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Florence E. (Mitchell) Dryer; loving father of Robert J. (Shelly) Dryer, Jr. of Pinnacle, NC and David J. (Linda) Dryer; grandfather of Rebecca, John and Bradley Dryer; great-grandfather of Ella, Violet and John Dryer, Jr. Also survived by his loving sister, Elva Mae Mackenzie and his nieces and nephews. Bob ended his career as a train master from Union Railroad and served in the United States Army during the Korean War.  Bob was also a devoted and longtime member of Spencer Methodist Church. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday,  January 23, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held in the funeral home Chapel on Friday morning at 10:30. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -