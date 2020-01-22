|
DRYER, SR. ROBERT J.
Age 89, on Monday, January 20, 2020, of Baldwin Borough. Survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Florence E. (Mitchell) Dryer; loving father of Robert J. (Shelly) Dryer, Jr. of Pinnacle, NC and David J. (Linda) Dryer; grandfather of Rebecca, John and Bradley Dryer; great-grandfather of Ella, Violet and John Dryer, Jr. Also survived by his loving sister, Elva Mae Mackenzie and his nieces and nephews. Bob ended his career as a train master from Union Railroad and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Bob was also a devoted and longtime member of Spencer Methodist Church. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held in the funeral home Chapel on Friday morning at 10:30. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020