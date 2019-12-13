|
ERTEL ROBERT J.
Age 87, of Mt. Lebanon, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ramona J. Ertel for 58 years; loving father of Mark (Tracey), James, Colleen (Leonard) Michaels, and the late Daniel Ertel; proud grandfather of Jamie Michaels, Robert Ertel, Stephanie Ertel, and the late Lindsey Michaels; great-grandfather of Logan Raab; brother of Eugene (Janet) Ertel, the late Thomas Ertel, Mary (Tom) Kohmetscher, and the late Lawrence Ertel. Robert is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Robert earned a PhD in Pharmacology and achieved a long career as a Professor of Pharmacology at the University of Pittsburgh. During his time at Pitt, he served as Faculty Chapter Advisor of Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity. Robert was also a Cub Scout leader of Scout Pack 65 for many years. He was an active parishioner of St. Winifred Church where he served as an usher, Eucharistic minister, and Men's Club member. He loved to hunt and fish, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Winifred Church on Monday at 10 a.m. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019