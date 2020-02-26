|
FRYER ROBERT J.
Age 97, of Avalon, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, February 22, 2020. Beloved husband of 68 years to the late Jean Campbell (Menzemer) Fryer; dear father of Diane M. (John) Lux of Niantic, CT and Donna J. Fryer of Avalon; brother of Louise J. McWilliams and the late Larry E. Fryer; son of the late Lawrence and Emma Fryer; also survived by several nieces and nephews and other family members. Robert was a proud WWII veteran, serving our country in the US Army. He worked at US Steel as an accountant for over 35 years. He also volunteered at Suburban General Hospital in the Physical Therapy Dept. for over 30 years. He was a longtime member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Perrysville. Family and friends are welcome for Visitation on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the McDONALD-LINN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC, 529 California Ave., Avalon, PA 15202. Additional Visitation will be held on Friday 10 a.m. until time of Service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by Burial with Military Honors at St. John's of Highland Cemetery. Robert's family would like to thank the staff at Good Samaritan Hospice (Wexford) for the compassionate care given to him during his final days. Memorial contributions may be donated to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Perrysville, 920 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15229. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook www.mcdonald-linn.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020