GECZI ROBERT J.
On January 2, 2020, age 73, of Whitaker. Bob was born in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Jen (Kashuba) Geczi. He was a retired Operations Manager for Bearings, Inc. Beloved husband of Catholeen (Santoro); cherished father of Cathleen (Dave) Kubick, Robert (Liz Martini), Kari (Bruce) O'Krainec, Jennifer (Jason) Lentz, Deborah (Jamie) Evans and Michael (Renea Colizza); loving grandfather of Shay, Tylor, Jaelyn, Amanda, Brooke, Mason, Hannah, Landon, Rhett, Kasey, Darian, Dominic and Emma; special brother of Dolores Gottschalk and the late John M. Geczi; Family and friends received on Sunday from 1 - 4 and 6 – 9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394) where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 12:00 p.m. Please share your memories and condolences at georeigreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020