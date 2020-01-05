Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT GECZI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. GECZI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. GECZI Obituary
GECZI ROBERT J.

On January 2, 2020, age 73, of Whitaker. Bob was born in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Jen (Kashuba) Geczi. He was a retired Operations Manager for Bearings, Inc. Beloved husband of Catholeen (Santoro); cherished father of Cathleen (Dave) Kubick, Robert (Liz Martini), Kari (Bruce) O'Krainec, Jennifer (Jason) Lentz, Deborah (Jamie) Evans and Michael (Renea Colizza); loving grandfather of Shay, Tylor, Jaelyn, Amanda, Brooke, Mason, Hannah, Landon, Rhett, Kasey, Darian, Dominic and Emma; special brother of Dolores Gottschalk and the late John M. Geczi; Family and friends received on Sunday from 1 - 4 and 6 – 9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394) where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 12:00 p.m. Please share your memories and condolences at georeigreenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now