Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Benedict the Abbot Church
More Obituaries for ROBERT GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. GORDON Sr.

ROBERT J. GORDON Sr. Obituary
GORDON, SR. ROBERT J.

Age 86, of McMurray, on Friday October 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene J. (Jablonski) Gordon; loving father of Robert J. (Cindy) Gordon, Jr., Randy J. (Mary) Gordon, and Ryan J. (Pat) Gordon; dear brother of Pat Smith, Elaine Hall, Betty Dawson, Carol Amstone, David Gordon, Joseph Gordon and, the late Steve, Tom and William Gordon. Also survived by six cherished grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Bob was an Army veteran and was a self-employed Structural Draftsman. Archie was an exceptional athlete and avid sports fan. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome Monday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in St. Benedict the Abbot Church. Interment will Follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Family suggested memorial contributions to , act.alz.org or Primetime Daycare, [email protected] Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
