GORDON, SR. ROBERT J.
Age 86, of McMurray, on Friday October 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene J. (Jablonski) Gordon; loving father of Robert J. (Cindy) Gordon, Jr., Randy J. (Mary) Gordon, and Ryan J. (Pat) Gordon; dear brother of Pat Smith, Elaine Hall, Betty Dawson, Carol Amstone, David Gordon, Joseph Gordon and, the late Steve, Tom and William Gordon. Also survived by six cherished grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Bob was an Army veteran and was a self-employed Structural Draftsman. Archie was an exceptional athlete and avid sports fan. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome Monday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in St. Benedict the Abbot Church. Interment will Follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Family suggested memorial contributions to , act.alz.org or Primetime Daycare, [email protected] Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019