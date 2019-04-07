Home

Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
ROBERT J. "BOB" GUS

ROBERT J. "BOB" GUS Obituary
GUS ROBERT J. "BOB"

Age 69, of Elliott, passed peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine (Hagan) Gus; loving father of Denise (Philip) Varvaro and Shannon Gus; grandfather of Ashley (Ben) Dames, Abigail, Darian, Makenna and Chloe; great-grandfather of Anna, Jonathen, Max and Cillian; brother of Ronald (Jeanine) Gus. Bob was a valet at the Duquesne Club retiring after 20 years of service. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday only at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Philip Church, Crafton. Burial to follow in Chartiers Cemetery. Add a tribute: 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
