Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
ROBERT J. HAGMAIER

HAGMAIER ROBERT J.

On Friday, September 27, 2019, Robert J. Hagmaier, age 69, of Bellevue, son of the late William and Catherine Hagmaier; beloved husband for 43 years of Susan (Stuncard) Hagmaier; father of Shannon Lynn Hagmaier (James) Phillips and Robert "Jamie" Hagmaier; brother of William (Barbara) Hagmaier, Penny (late Roy) Dye, Thomas (Tonya) Hagmaier, Sharon (late "Mole") McLean and Richard (Mercedes) Hagmaier; grandfather of Sydney, Chloe, Kali, James "JT" and the late Travis Phillips; great-grandfather of Skylar. Robert was retired from the US Army where he was a member of the Special Forces/Green Berets, also a US Army Ranger assigned to the 101st Airborne. He was a Purple Heart recipient and Vietnam War Veteran.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
