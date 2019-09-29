|
|
HAGMAIER ROBERT J.
On Friday, September 27, 2019, Robert J. Hagmaier, age 69, of Bellevue, son of the late William and Catherine Hagmaier; beloved husband for 43 years of Susan (Stuncard) Hagmaier; father of Shannon Lynn Hagmaier (James) Phillips and Robert "Jamie" Hagmaier; brother of William (Barbara) Hagmaier, Penny (late Roy) Dye, Thomas (Tonya) Hagmaier, Sharon (late "Mole") McLean and Richard (Mercedes) Hagmaier; grandfather of Sydney, Chloe, Kali, James "JT" and the late Travis Phillips; great-grandfather of Skylar. Robert was retired from the US Army where he was a member of the Special Forces/Green Berets, also a US Army Ranger assigned to the 101st Airborne. He was a Purple Heart recipient and Vietnam War Veteran. Friends received Wednesday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue where Funeral Service will be held Thursday. Time announced later at www.ltmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019