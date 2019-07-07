HEISLER, SR. ROBERT J.

Age 85, of Moon Twp., passed away on July 4, 2019, in Heritage Valley Sewickley. Born on December 5, 1933, son of Joseph and Rose Heisler. He was a retired butcher for Armour Food Service. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, La Verne Heisler; and three brothers. He is survived by his two sons, Robert J. (Lisa) Heisler, Jr. and Bruce J. (Kim) Heisler, both of Moon Twp.; three grandchildren, Shelby (Matt) Heisler Jarosh, Annie Heisler, and Cooper Heisler; a sister, Rosie Dapper; and a brother, Richard Heisler. Friends will be received on Monday from 3-8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES of Moon Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Felician Sisters Convent, 1500 Woodcrest Ave., Coraopolis. Memorial contributions may be made to the Felician Sisters. www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com.