Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Felician Sisters Convent
1500 Woodcrest Ave.
Coraopolis, PA
View Map
ROBERT J. HEISLER Sr.


1933 - 2019
HEISLER, SR. ROBERT J.

Age 85, of Moon Twp., passed away on July 4, 2019, in Heritage Valley Sewickley. Born on December 5, 1933, son of Joseph and Rose Heisler. He was a retired butcher for Armour Food Service. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, La Verne Heisler; and three brothers. He is survived by his two sons, Robert J. (Lisa) Heisler, Jr. and Bruce J. (Kim) Heisler, both of Moon Twp.; three grandchildren, Shelby (Matt) Heisler Jarosh, Annie Heisler, and Cooper Heisler; a sister, Rosie Dapper; and a brother, Richard Heisler. Friends will be received on Monday from 3-8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES of Moon Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Felician Sisters Convent, 1500 Woodcrest Ave., Coraopolis. Memorial contributions may be made to the Felician Sisters. www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
